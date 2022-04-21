Software Co. Gets Partial Win In Copyright Fight With Feds

By Adam Lidgett (April 21, 2022, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A software developer scored a partial win in a copyright infringement case against the federal government after the Court of Federal Claims found a licensing pact barred the U.S. from making too many copies of a computer program meant to link health records between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. In a decision publicly released Wednesday, the court partly granted and partly denied a partial summary judgment bid from 4DD Holdings LLC in its copyright case against the federal government over its Tetra computer program. The government inked a contract in 2013 allowing it to have a certain...

