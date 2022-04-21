Depp Denies Assaulting His Ex; Jury Views Lurid Texts

By Hannah Albarazi (April 21, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Johnny Depp repeatedly denied Thursday physically assaulting his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard, before a Virginia jury hearing his $50 million defamation suit against her, but the jury also viewed texts and video and heard audio recordings of the pair that suggested the opposite. Depp sued Heard alleging defamation after she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic violence. It now falls on a Fairfax County jury to decide whether Heard defamed Depp. Heard is countersuing for $100 million, claiming Depp libeled her by calling her a liar. During cross-examination of Depp on Thursday, Heard's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS