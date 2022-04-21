Judge Dings Norton's Attys In Columbia Antivirus Patent Trial

By Dave Simpson (April 21, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge slammed attorneys defending NortonLifeLock at trial in Columbia University's nearly decadelong anti-malware patent lawsuit, ruling Thursday that they used cross-examination questioning to present a jury with "speculative" testimony and "inadmissible and unreliable" evidence. The company behind Norton's AntiVirus brand of malware detection software is being represented at trial by both Latham & Watkins LLP and Troutman Pepper, though U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck identified only "Norton's counsel" in her rebuke. Representatives for the parties did not respond to requests to identify which firm or firms were responsible for the cross-examination in question. Given the "immense prejudice"...

