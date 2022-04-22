4th Circ. Won't Revive Investors' Marriott Data Breach Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (April 22, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed a district court's dismissal of a pension fund's securities suit against Marriott Corp., finding the fund failed to adequately allege the hotel giant made any false statements about its cybersecurity and privacy in the wake of a data breach at the company. Circuit Judge Toby Heytens, who wrote Thursday's opinion for the panel, said the district court was right to find Marriott's statements about considering cybersecurity important didn't include any characterization about the quality of its own cybersecurity, rebuffing arguments made by the Construction Laborers Pension Trust for Southern California. "Marriott certainly could have provided more...

