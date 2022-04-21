Cricket NFT Biz Rario Lands $120M Series A

By McCord Pagan (April 21, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Rario, a company that touts itself as the world's first non-fungible token, or NFT, cricket platform, said Thursday it landed $120 million in a Series A funding round that included Dream Capital and Alpha Wave Global. Rario said in a statement that the investment with Dream Capital, an arm of Dream Sports, gives it access to the latter's 140 million users who will be offered products in India. "Cricket is the 2nd largest sport in the world with more than [1.5 billion] fans globally," said Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa in the statement. "NFTs are creating new forms of engagement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS