​​​​​​​Chinese Bank Can't Nix $1.5M Harassment Deal, NY Court Told

By Frank G. Runyeon (April 21, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A former China Merchants Bank employee on Thursday asked a New York state judge to enforce a $1.5 million confidential settlement stemming from her sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation allegations — a deal the bank claims she rejected. The allegations spilled into public view for the first time during summary judgment arguments in a case that has been litigated under seal since it was filed in October 2020 by Hui "Sherry" Li, a senior employee in the bank's New York City office until she claims she was pushed out. Li's Wigdor LLP attorney argued she signed the deal, but the bank...

