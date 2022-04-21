DOJ Antitrust Head: No 'Chickenshit Club' Despite Losses

By Jack Queen (April 21, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division will not relent on its criminal enforcement push despite recent setbacks, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said Thursday, casting cases that ended with acquittals as important precedent-setters. Federal prosecutors suffered a pair of acquittals last week in wage-fixing and no-poach cases that advanced antitrust law into untrod realms of the labor market. The department was also dealt its second consecutive mistrial earlier this month in a marquee price-fixing case against poultry executives. "I'm here to declare that we're not part of the chickenshit club," Kanter said when asked about the losses during an antitrust and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS