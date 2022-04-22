Court Lets Insurer Off Hook For Nightclub Shooting Suit

By Ganesh Setty (April 22, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Covington Specialty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify a nightclub and one of its security guards in a suit accusing them of negligence after the guard shot his gun into the air to break up a fight, inadvertently killing a patron, a Michigan federal court ruled. U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith said Thursday that an assault and battery exclusion in Rodney's Loft Inc.'s commercial general liability policy unambiguously bars coverage for the underlying suit, despite its argument that the exclusion must make exceptions for self-defense or defending others to align with another exclusion. According to the judge's...

