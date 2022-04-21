DOJ Pressed By Judge On Strength Of US Sugar Merger Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 21, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge pressed U.S. Department of Justice attorneys Thursday on the strength of some arguments in their antitrust challenge to U.S. Sugar Corp.'s acquisition of Imperial Sugar, observing that alleged industry coordination flagged by the agency appeared not uncommon. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika made the point on the final day of a four-day trial on government claims that the tie-up would diminish competition and increase prices for bulk sugar supplies in the Southeast, violating Section 7 of the Clayton Act. Among the exhibits during the trial were emails between U.S. Sugar and another sugar company and other communications...

