Ex-Paralegal Ran $600K Embezzlement Scheme, Feds Say

By Dave Simpson (April 21, 2022, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A former paralegal at a Chicago law firm orchestrated a $600,000 embezzlement scheme from bankruptcy estate accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged a six-count indictment announced Thursday. The DOJ says that from 2009 to 2018, Becky Louise Sutton either embezzled or attempted to embezzle about $682,980 while working on bankruptcy matters at the firm — which is identified as "Law Firm A" in the indictment. "Sutton orchestrated the fraudulent transfers of bankruptcy funds from fiduciary bank accounts intended for creditors to accounts Sutton controlled, including her personal bank account, credit card account, student loan account, and mortgage account," the DOJ...

