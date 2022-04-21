Jury Clears NetScout Of Infringement In 1st Cyber Patent Trial

By Hailey Konnath (April 21, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Thursday sided with NetScout Systems in the first of numerous patent infringement suits against tech companies brought by patent-holding company Longhorn HD, finding that NetScout didn't infringe a Longhorn patent covering a cybersecurity tool. The jury returned its verdict on the fourth day of trial in the Eastern District of Texas. According to the verdict form, Longhorn didn't prove by a preponderance of the evidence that Massachusetts-based NetScout infringed any of the patent's claims. Texas-based Longhorn had alleged that a trio of NetScout software products — Arbor Edge Defense, Arbor Cloud and Threat Mitigation System brands...

