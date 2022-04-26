Schulte Roth Adds Financial Securitization Pro In London

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 26, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP has grown its partnership with the addition of an alumnus of Arnold & Porter and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, who will be part of its finance and derivatives practice group and based in the firm's London office, Schulte Roth announced Tuesday. Stuart Axford, whom Schulte Roth described in a statement as a "leading practitioner of asset-backed securitization," most recently spent nearly a decade at Arnold & Porter after over two decades at Freshfields. Most of Axford's career has been in London, but he also worked for a time in Frankfurt, Germany, during his Freshfields days. He...

