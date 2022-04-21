DOJ Charges Ex-Honduran President With Drug Trafficking

By Hailey Konnath (April 21, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have charged former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández with drug trafficking and weapons charges stemming from an alleged sprawling conspiracy in which hundreds of thousands of kilograms of cocaine was smuggled into the U.S., according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Hernández, 53, served two terms as president of the Central American country, from 2014 to January of this year. He was extradited from Honduras on Thursday and will appear in New York federal court Friday, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Prosecutors say Hernández used his public office, as well as the country's law...

