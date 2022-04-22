Houston Suburb Accused Of Unlawful Sewage Discharges

By Morgan Conley (April 22, 2022, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Federal and state regulators have accused a city in the greater Houston area of illegally discharging pollutants from its sewer system hundreds of times over the past five years. In a complaint Thursday, the federal government and the state of Texas sued the city of Baytown, alleging that structural defects and failure to properly operate and maintain its wastewater collection and transmission systems have resulted in untreated sewage being released into local waters at least 800 times since April 2017. The government filed the suit on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state lodged claims on behalf of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS