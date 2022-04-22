Feds Claim Immunity Over Alleged Wrongful ICE Detention

By Rae Ann Varona (April 22, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government is claiming sovereign immunity to shake off the majority of a Washington district court lawsuit from a man accusing immigration officials of wrongfully imprisoning him, falsely affiliating him with gangs and stripping him of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals benefits. In response to allegations from Daniel Ramirez Medina that officials defamed him in immigration court by linking him to gang members and that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services wrongly rejected his renewal request under the DACA program, the government said Thursday that none of these alleged actions involved "investigative or law enforcement officers." Ramirez's claims for abuse of...

