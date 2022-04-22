UnitedHealth Unit Says DOJ Losses Bolster Dismissal Bid

By Matthew Perlman (April 22, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's Surgical Care Affiliates told a Texas federal court that DaVita's recent acquittal and a second government loss both support tossing the criminal case accusing SCA of cutting deals with DaVita and another company not to solicit executives from each other. SCA filed a notice of additional authority on Thursday supporting its bid to dismiss the criminal antitrust charges against it, pointing to back-to-back acquittals earlier this month in the U.S. Department of Justice's first criminal antitrust cases targeting labor issues. The DOJ had argued that the court's refusal to toss the DaVita case before trial supported denying SCA's dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS