Ignore SG, Texas Patent Biz Pleads At High Court

By Andrew Karpan (April 22, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A Texas patent licensor has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to disregard the long-awaited opinion of the solicitor general's office in the company's battle with Federal Circuit judges over a 114-year-old doctrine that keeps the company from filing more of its lawsuits. In its latest brief in front of the justices, the Tyler-based PersonalWeb Technologies took umbrage at a brief filed a few weeks ago by U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar as the high court weighs whether to hear the long-running patent dispute between the licensor and several media companies. "The government's attempts to downplay the importance of the Federal Circuit's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS