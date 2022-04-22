Law360 (April 22, 2022, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 International Trade Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 International Trade Editorial Advisory Board are: Thomas Beline, Cassidy Levy Kent USA LLP Thomas Beline is a partner in the international law firm Cassidy Levy. He counsels diverse industries on how to navigate and benefit from U.S. trade laws. Orga Cadet, BakerHostetler Orga Cadet's practice focuses on the intersection of trade, national security, and technology. Drawing from a background in international relations...

