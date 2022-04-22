NJ Judge Certifies Class In 'Forever Chemical' Suit

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 22, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge has granted class certification to plaintiffs who are suing Middlesex Water Co. for expenses they incurred after the utility alerted them that their drinking water was contaminated with so-called forever chemicals. The plaintiffs say the company mailed them notices that their drinking water contained unsafe levels of perfluorooctanoic acid, also known as PFOA or C8. After receiving the notices, the plaintiffs say they spent money on bottled water, water filters and doctor visits, among other things, all of which were recommended by Middlesex. They say they want the utility to reimburse them for those costs and...

