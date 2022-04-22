Energy Co. Settles Workers' ERISA Row For $15M

By Abby Wargo (April 22, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Employees at an Oklahoma oil and gas company told a federal judge they had reached a $15 million settlement with the company to end their claims alleging that it hadn't properly evaluated and removed poorly performing stock options in its retirement plan. Seventy Seven Energy employees on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti to preliminarily approve the settlement and the class in their class action against the company, formerly known as Chesapeake Oilfield Operating Company. The settlement represents 26.5% of the damages incurred by the class, according to the class motion for settlement, which they said is a good...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS