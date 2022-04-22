Hunton Andrews Kurth Forms Environmental Justice Group

By Aebra Coe (April 22, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP has launched an environmental justice practice group that will advise corporate clients on issues surrounding the impact industrial developments have on disproportionately affected communities, the firm announced this week. The group brings together resources and professionals that already existed within the firm and incorporates them into the new practice group, the firm said Thursday. The new group is co-chaired by partners Kerry McGrath and Harry "Pete" Johnson III. "Furthering the goals of environmental justice while moving forward with essential infrastructure and facility operations is attainable through thoughtful planning, proactive engagement and a careful understanding of the emerging...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS