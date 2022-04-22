Attys In Litigation Finance Launch Claimant-Focused Firm

By Madison Arnold (April 22, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Two attorneys already working in the litigation finance industry have launched a new national law firm that focuses on claimant-side litigation and litigation finance. Partners Ed Gehres and Blake Trueblood announced Thursday the launch of their Washington, D.C.-based and Native American-owned law firm Invenio LLP. The duo will also have a presence in Florida, with Miami-based Trueblood also being licensed to practice in the Sunshine State. Gehres and Trueblood spent the last five years working together on litigation finance and claims management matters, such as international dispute resolution funding, law firm portfolio lending, pre- and post-settlement funding, case development and claims administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS