John Arguelles, 2nd Latino On Calif. High Court, Dead At 94

By James Mills (April 22, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- John Arguelles, the second Latino to serve on California Supreme Court, died on April 10 at the age of 94, according to an announcement from the UCLA School of Law on Tuesday. As a jurist, Arguelles worked at every level of the California court system. As an attorney, he started his career as a solo practitioner and ended it at a BigLaw firm. He helped pave the way for other Latino attorneys by co-founding the Mexican American Lawyers Club of Los Angeles, one of the first Latino bar associations in the country. He routinely performed the swearing-in ceremony for all new attorneys...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS