Boy Scouts Want $15M In Fees For Girl Scouts TM Suit Win

By Dorothy Atkins (April 22, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The Boy Scouts of America asked a New York federal judge Thursday to approve $15.4 million in legal fees for beating the Girl Scouts' trademark infringement lawsuit challenging the Boy Scouts' use of genderless scouting terms, arguing the case was launched as a "competitive ploy" and warrants fees. In a 27-page memo supporting its motion, the Boy Scouts argued that the Girl Scouts of the United States of America's trademark claims were "objectively unreasonable" from the outset, and even the judge acknowledged in his summary judgment ruling that the lawsuit appeared to be driven by fear of being outcompeted in the...

