Industry Group Urges Lawmakers To Embrace Fiber Build-Out

By Christopher Cole (April 22, 2022, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A fiber broadband trade group has called on key House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to "future-proof" U.S. networks by keeping the focus on fiber as Congress oversees the rollout of massive federal funds for high-speed connectivity. The Fiber Broadband Association wrote Thursday to Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., and to committee ranking Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington to underscore points the group has made about the advantages of fiber. FBA's message to lawmakers followed several rounds of sizable congressional spending on broadband deployment nationally, most recently a set-aside of $65 billion in the infrastructure...

