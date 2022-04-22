Activists Say Ariz. Highway Project Threatens Climate

By Morgan Conley (April 22, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- Environmental activists accused the Federal Highway Administration of moving forward with plans for a 280-mile highway in Arizona without properly reviewing the environmental impacts of the project or proving a need for the additional infrastructure. The Center for Biological Diversity, Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection, Friends of Ironwood Forest and the Tucson Audubon Society sued the U.S. Department of Transportation's FHWA in Arizona federal court Thursday over its approval of Interstate 11. The environmental groups told the court the highway would trample through the Sonoran Desert and put threatened species in harm's way as well as worsen air pollution in the...

