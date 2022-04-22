Biden Orders Forest Protection To Fight Climate Change

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 22, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday marked Earth Day by ordering federal agencies to prioritize the restoration of old-growth forests and improve wildfire prevention efforts through a number of steps including mapping existing forests and doing more to reseed areas after fires. Biden signed a new forest protection executive order at an Earth Day event in Seattle and said his forest protection directives are needed to help preserve areas that serve as bulwarks against climate change. The order lays out Biden's priorities that build on the $8 billion allocated to federal agencies for wildfire prevention in the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Congress...

