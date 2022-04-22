Texas Justices Strike Lump Sum Payout In $10.3M Verdict

By Katie Buehler (April 22, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to toss a $10.3 million verdict against a hospital operator for negligence that caused a baby to be born with cerebral palsy, but said a state trial court wrongly ordered $7 million of the verdict be paid as a lump sum. Ordering a Cameron County District Court judge to come up with a new periodic payment plan, the justices held in a unanimous decision the court was wrong to order Columbia Valley Healthcare System LLP, which operates Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, Texas, to pay a lump sum of roughly $7 million, plus five...

