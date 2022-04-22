Texas Justices Won't Revisit Coal Mine Permit Ruling

By Keith Goldberg (April 22, 2022, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday stood by its February ruling in a coal mine wastewater permit dispute that backed Lone Star State environmental regulators' definition of a key permitting term, rejecting a Texas county's rehearing request. Maverick County, Texas, had urged the state's high court to reconsider its Feb. 11 decision that the county argued wrongly backed an improper change to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's definition of "operator" in wastewater permits. The opinion held that coal mine owner Dos Republicas Coal Partnership was the proper operator under the TCEQ's definition, despite the fact it contracts with Camino Real...

