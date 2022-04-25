2nd Circ. Backs Aetna In Brand-Name Drug Coverage Fight

By Patrick Hoff (April 25, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ruled that Aetna did not violate federal benefits law when it refused to reimburse an insured for her brand-name antidepressant, saying it should have been clear that a brief document the plaintiff cited didn't encompass the entire plan. The three-judge panel's unanimous Friday opinion upheld several district court decisions from two suits filed by Jacqueline Fisher against Aetna Life Insurance Co. alleging breaches of contract under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Fisher received health insurance from Aetna through her husband William Dunnegan's law firm, Dunnegan & Scileppi LLC, beginning in 2014. She said a five-page document she...

