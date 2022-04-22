8th Circ. Rejects Virus Coverage Appeal From Mo. Businesses

By Ben Zigterman (April 22, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit rejected a COVID-19 coverage appeal Friday from the owner of two St. Louis-area restaurants and a dental practice, finding their losses from pandemic orders did not constitute "direct physical loss of or damage to" property that would trigger coverage. Monday Restaurants LLC, which operates two Jimmy John's sandwich shops, and the pediatric dental practice of Andrew Dill, Amy Varble and Michael Wong failed to allege that anything physical happened to their properties, the three-judge panel said. "Neither business alleges COVID-19 was physically present on its premises or that anything physical happened to its properties," Circuit Judge Duane Benton wrote in...

