Kellogg Says 'Veggie' Means 'No Meat,' Not 'Vegetables'

By Mike Curley (April 22, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Sales Co. is asking a California federal judge to throw out a proposed class action alleging that its "veggie" product names mislead consumers into thinking the products are made exclusively or mostly with vegetables, saying the average consumer knows the term instead means the products are made without meat. In a motion filed Wednesday, the company slammed Angela Kennard's amended complaint, saying U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick III should do as other courts have in similar product labeling suits and find that Kennard's claims are baseless. In the motion, Kellogg pointed to a number of decisions in such false...

