Gorton's Deceptively Advertises Frozen Fish, Suit Claims

By Chris Villani (April 22, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Fish sticks giant Gorton's Inc. was hit with a proposed class action by a pair of consumers who claim the company touts its "sustainability sourced" tilapia, even though it's actually farmed in China under circumstances that are environmentally destructive and inhumane. The suit, filed Thursday in Massachusetts federal court, alleges that consumers seek out Gorton's tilapia because of branding on its boxes that suggests it is caught with the environment and the well-being of the fish in mind. But the 35-page complaint says that at least some of Gorton's tilapia comes from China, and that more than 200 shipments of tilapia...

