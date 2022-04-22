Texas Judicial Watchdog Chastises Fired Judge

By Jessica Corso (April 22, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct publicly admonished a former Dallas-area judge this month after finding that he didn't comply with an investigation into his 2019 firing or a separate investigation into an after-hours poker party he allegedly attended against local ordinances. Former Tarrant County Associate Judge William Shane Nolen's answers to the judicial commission's inquiries into his alleged misconduct were either incomplete or nonexistent, the commission said in an order admonishing Nolen on April 7. The order was released Friday. Three separate complaints were filed with the commission against Nolen, who was fired in 2019 for allegedly violating an...

