FRA Urges Rail Industry To Meet 2050 Zero-Emissions Target

By Linda Chiem (April 22, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Railroad Administration on Friday urged the railroad industry to strive to achieve a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the latest Biden administration effort to spearhead initiatives across the transportation sector meant to combat the effects of climate change. Among a flurry of other Earth Day targets and initiatives announced Friday, the rail safety regulator laid out a "climate challenge" asking railroad owners and operators and rail equipment manufacturers to help reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in the rail industry by 2050. "Achieving this target will contribute to FRA's key goals of building a safe, efficient, and...

