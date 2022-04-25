DOD Inspector Knocks $22B Headset Program Testing Method

By Grace Dixon (April 25, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense watchdog questioned the U.S. Army's method for testing augmented reality headsets for soldiers developed under a $21.9 billion deal with Microsoft Corp., finding the Army didn't adequately measure whether the system would meet soldiers' needs. Though the Army's Program Executive Office Soldier solicited feedback from soldiers involved in testing the Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS, the DOD Office of Inspector General found that the Army failed to set minimum standards for soldier acceptance of the headsets, according to a report made public Friday. "Army policy did not require program officials to define suitable user acceptance levels,"...

