Hemp Co. Rips 'Duplicative' Bid To End $77M Seizure Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (April 25, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- A Native American hemp company urged a Golden State federal judge Friday to reject a Northern California county's bid to end a suit alleging sheriff's deputies illegally seized $77 million in hemp, arguing that the county's latest dismissal bid is "duplicative" and rehashes the arguments the judge recently rejected. In an 11-page opposition brief, the Stockton, California-based Free Spirit Organics, which is owned by the Native American Winnemucca Shoshoni tribe, and other plaintiffs criticized the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office for its latest motion to dismiss attacking the sole remaining Fourth Amendment claim. The plaintiffs argue that the judge already rejected the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS