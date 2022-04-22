Restaurant Group Tells 8th Circ. Jury Errors Warrant New Trial

By Hope Patti (April 22, 2022, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A Midwest restaurant operator asked the Eighth Circuit on Friday for a new trial against Cincinnati Insurance Co. for coverage of pandemic-related losses, arguing that a lower court made a series of errors during trial, leading to a jury verdict in favor of the insurer. K.C. Hopps Ltd. urged the appeals court to reverse a Missouri federal judge's prior denial of its motion for a new trial and a directed verdict, saying that improper jury instructions substantially affected its rights. "A jury trial resulted in a defense verdict, but only because the district court submitted an incorrect causation instruction, permitted affirmative defenses...

