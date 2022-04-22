FTC's Khan More Worried About Inaction Than Blowback

By Bryan Koenig (April 22, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan pushed back Friday on arguments that the FTC under her leadership is pressing the bounds of its power too far, contending that being overly permissive of mergers and anti-competitive conduct is much more dangerous than the risk of court and congressional backlash. Speaking at an antitrust and competition conference hosted by the University of Chicago, Khan argued that the FTC should be much more worried about allowing dangerous corporate concentration, price hikes and other consumer harms to fester, than it should be about engendering the kind of congressional pushback of the 1970s that Khan's critics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS