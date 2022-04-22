Comcast Xfinity IP Suit To Dive Into Meaning Of 'Distinct'

By Matthew Santoni (April 22, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Comcast can't duck an online streaming company's claims of patent infringement after a Florida federal judge ruled that the court needs to hold another hearing on the meaning of the term "distinct" within the disputed patent claims. Comcast Cable Communications LLC wanted the court to say its Xfinity X1 platform hadn't infringed WhereverTV's patent for a video service that integrates one or more cable providers' live-TV content with recordings and noncable streaming content, but the court said a key part of the patent — that the platform's server be "distinct" from the cable operator or streaming services — was still in dispute....

