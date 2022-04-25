Costco Food Sample Co. Must Face Shopper's Fall Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (April 25, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- An independent contractor providing food samples to customers in a San Diego Costco can't escape a woman's slip-and-fall suit, a California state appeals court has ruled, saying the business working within the big-box retailer had a "special relationship" with customers that reached all four corners of the store. Club Demonstration Services Inc. — a marketer that hands out table morsels and exhibits products within Costco stores — had signed an agreement saying it is only responsible for the area immediately around its counters, but that does not matter, the three-justice panel said in a published opinion issued Friday. "By positioning itself...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS