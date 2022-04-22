Mailchimp Breach Helped Hackers Steal Crypto, Victims Say

By Elise Hansen (April 22, 2022, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Mailchimp's delayed response to a security breach led to phishing attacks on customers of a cryptocurrency wallet company, some of whom then had thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency stolen, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court. Alan Levinson says Mailchimp, which does business as Rocket Science Group LLC, and its parent company, Intuit Inc., were negligent in safeguarding customer information and slow to respond to the security breach, which allowed the cryptocurrency theft to succeed. "[Mailchimp and Intuit] knew, or reasonably should have known, of the importance of safeguarding the data of [Levinson] and class...

