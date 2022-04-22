Warner Bros. Nears Partial IP Win Against 'Potterhead' Group

By Gina Kim (April 22, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated in a tentative order ahead of a hearing Friday that he's inclined to find a Connecticut-based fitness-oriented nonprofit ripped off some of Warner Bros.' copyrighted images from the "Harry Potter" films and "Gilmore Girls" TV show by plastering them on medals and merchandise. U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld issued a 27-page tentative order on Thursday on Warner Bros.' and Random Tuesday Inc.'s cross-motions for summary judgment. Among other findings, the judge tentatively held that Warner Bros. is entitled to a summary judgment finding that Random Tuesday infringed images of the Great Hall, the Hogwarts Knight, the...

