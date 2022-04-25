Health District Urges 9th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (April 25, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A California health district told the Ninth Circuit that COVID-19 caused physical changes to its facilities in its bid to reverse the dismissal of its coverage suit against American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. Palomar Health argued Friday that it met the requirements of the hypothetical situation contemplated by the California appellate panel in Inns by the Sea v. California Mutual Insurance Co., which ruled against the hotel operator in November but left open the possibility that the virus could cause physical damage. "Palomar alleged a physical force acting on its 'covered property' causing physical changes — specifically, the actual physical...

