Fla. Developer Must Pay $800K In Fees Over Failed $160M Suit

By Carolina Bolado (April 25, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida state court judge has ordered a company affiliated with real estate developer R. Donahue "Don" Peebles to pay $800,000 in legal fees after the judge ended his $160 million suit against a rival builder over a redevelopment project in Miami's historic Black Overtown neighborhood. Judge Michael Hanzman in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit granted final judgment Thursday in Downtown Retail Associates LLC's request for the $750,000 in attorney fees and $50,000 in costs it spent defending itself against Peebles' claims that the company breached a contract to redevelop two parcels of land in Overtown when it negotiated with the Southeast...

