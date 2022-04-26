Real Estate Startup Ducks Counterclaims For Bashing NAR

By Bryan Koenig (April 26, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The National Association of Realtors will have to its rejigger false advertising counterclaims against brokerage firm REX-Real Estate Exchange, after a Seattle federal judge held that the trade group hasn't adequately shown how REX's attacks on its listing rules harm its reputation or business prospects. While U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly granted REX-Real Estate Exchange Inc.'s motion to dismiss on Friday, he did so without prejudice, permitting NAR to try again in its battle against the Texas-based brokerage's suit accusing the group of imposing anticompetitive rules on listing services. NAR's Lanham Act false advertising counterclaim hasn't adequately shown it was...

