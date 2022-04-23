Starbucks Illegally Burned Ariz. Union Organizers, NLRB Says

By Lauren Berg (April 23, 2022, 12:53 AM EDT) -- Starbucks unlawfully disciplined workers who supported a union campaign at an Arizona store, the National Labor Relations Board said in a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday seeking a rare injunction against the coffee giant. The NLRB asked a Phoenix federal judge for an injunction reinstating three baristas after Starbucks retaliated against them for their organizing efforts with Workers United, according to the petition. Of the four union organizing committee members, Starbucks reportedly disciplined, suspended and fired Laila Dalton, effectively fired Alyssa Sanchez when it stopped granting her scheduling requests, and placed Tyler Gillette on unpaid leave of absence after...

