Greenberg Traurig Lures 6 Winston & Strawn Real Estate Attys

By Emily Lever (April 25, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired six real estate partners away from Winston & Strawn LLP, including the head of its global real estate practice, and is opening an office in Charlotte, North Carolina, the firm announced Monday. Corey Tessler, who led Winston & Strawn's global real estate group, and Michael Moser will co-chair Greenberg Traurig's 100-attorney real estate finance group. Four more Winston & Strawn partners are following Tessler and Moser: Brian J. Bailey, who will lead the new Charlotte office, and Jarrid Y. King, Brian Smetana and Christine Spletzer, who will be based in the New York metropolitan area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS