NY Architectural Firm EYP Opens Ch. 11 In Del. Eyeing Sale

By Jeff Montgomery (April 25, 2022, 10:48 AM EDT) -- New York-based architectural and design firm EYP Group Holdings and its affiliates have opened a sale-focused Chapter 11 case in Delaware, carrying $149 million in secured debt and aiming for a $67.7 million bidder-to-beat "stalking horse" transaction led by private equity Ault Alliance Inc. The company, which was founded in 1972 and sought protection Sunday after years of debt restructuring efforts, has a complex capital structure. Chief among the factors driving the case is a years-long effort to right a "precarious debt position" that emerged after a series of defaults, litigation and workout efforts that left the business shackled with high-interest...

