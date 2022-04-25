NJ High Court Finds Record Lacking Over City's Payroll Tax

By Bill Wichert (April 25, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court suggested Monday that a lawsuit over a Jersey City law taxing employer payrolls should return to the trial court level to further develop the record surrounding claims that it violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce clause by excluding workers who live there from the tax calculations. The justices indicated the record is lacking with respect to that so-called "residency exemption" at a hearing on competing challenges to a state appellate decision last year that partially revived the complaint from Mack-Cali Realty Corp. and other parties that have alleged the tax discriminates against interstate commerce in violation of...

